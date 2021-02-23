Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 17-18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 17, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT WASHINGTON, LANNITRA E 61 CROMBIE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $555.00 WILLIAMS, KENYATTA F 85 FULTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 WILLIAMS, MARIE 102 PETROSSI STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 WILSON, ROY L 357 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 YATES, BRAD B ...

