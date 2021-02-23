Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 11, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 11, 2021 97 NOT PROVIDED ROCHESTER REFUGEE HOUSING LLC & ROCHESTER REFUGEE HOUSING LLC Property Address: 150 STEKO AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $106,139.81 14420 CANTRELL, DANIEL & CANTRELL, MEGAN Property Address: 7639 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $181,550.00 GEBHART, KIRSTIN K & PITAS, NICHOLAS ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo