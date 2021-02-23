Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 18-21, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 18, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CORTESE, ROSE Appoints: SIPPEL, WILLIAM E HOPKINS, VALERIE Appoints: BEUTNAGEL, SUSAN J LINCOLN, CECIL H Appoints: BARLIS, GLENN LINCOLN, STEFANIE A Appoints: BARLIS, GLENN OHARE, ANNE Appoints: OHARE, BRIAN QIU, YAO-LING Appoints: HU, JING ROBINSON, BARBARA M Appoints: MURN, VIRGINIA A ROMBOUGH, DIANE L Appoints: ROMBOUGH, DAVID C SHAIBI, ANWAR ALAWI Appoints: SHAIBI, ABDULSALAM ALAWI MOHAMED SHAIBI, ANWAR ...

