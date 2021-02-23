Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Statute of limitations: Conn. Gen. Life Ins. Co. v. BioHealth Labs. Inc.

Second Circuit – Statute of limitations: Conn. Gen. Life Ins. Co. v. BioHealth Labs. Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Statute of limitations Federal claims and equitable claims Conn. Gen. Life Ins. Co. v. BioHealth Labs. Inc. 20-2312-cv Judges Jacobs, Sullivan, and Brown Background: The plaintiffs sued several laboratory testing companies, alleging that those companies violated federal and state law by submitting fraudulent or overstated claims for medical services purportedly provided to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo