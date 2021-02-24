Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary: A final end to an un-gentlemanly agreement

Commentary: A final end to an un-gentlemanly agreement

By: Special to The Daily Record Tony Adams February 24, 2021 0

Two months ago, Major League Baseball announced it would recognize players from seven Negro Leagues that operated between 1920 and 1948 as “major leaguers” for historical and statistical purposes. That symbolic act — nearly all the affected players are long-deceased — finally addresses the last vestige of a shameful “Gentlemen’s Agreement” that excluded generations of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo