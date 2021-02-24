Don't Miss
Home / News / Court of Appeals affirms search warrant decision

Court of Appeals affirms search warrant decision

Judges split 4-3

By: Bennett Loudon February 24, 2021 0

In a split decision, New York state’s highest court has affirmed a lower court ruling that suppressed evidence in a drug and weapon case because of an insufficient search warrant. Over several days, police officers in Suffolk County watched defendant Tyrone D. Gordon selling heroin from his home. In addition to the surveillance, undercover officers bought ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo