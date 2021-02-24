Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Parental neglect: Matter of Carter H.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental neglect Incarceration – Parental efforts Matter of Carter H. CAF 19-02082 Appealed from Family Court, Oswego County Background: The father appealed from an order terminating his parental rights on the ground of permanent neglect. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that in the two years since the commencement of ...

