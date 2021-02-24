Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 21

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 21, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, FAMILY COURT BELLOMIO, LOUIS Favor: DEROSA-CARRASQUILLO, GEORGIA et ano JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ADDAMSON, RYAN A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALFORD, BLAKE L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALLEN, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALLEY, JAMES Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ASHFORD, TORRANCE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BANDYCH, CHRISTOPHER L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BARNES, JAYSON ...

