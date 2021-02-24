Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 12, 2021 119 NOT PROVIDED CINO, KRISTINE M Property Address: 745 LEVELLE COURT, WEBSTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $106,000.00 FRANK & HALE BURCH FARMS INC & FRANK & HALE BURCH FARMS INC Property Address: 175 COOK ROAD, NY Lender: FARM CREDIT EAST ACA Amount: $600,000.00 HONCHAR, TARAS Property Address: 26 GALAXY DRIVE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo