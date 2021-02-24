Nixon Peabody dedicated to advancing diversity within the firm

Don't Miss
By: Velvet Spicer February 24, 2021 0

Nixon Peabody LLP is shifting its industry-leading Diversity Challenge to enable attorneys to count their diversity work toward billable hours. In 2010, the law firm launched its innovative Diversity Challenge, calling on attorneys to dedicate at least 40 hours annually to diversity-related initiatives and projects. Attorneys now will be able to count up to 60 diversity-related ...

