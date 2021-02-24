Don't Miss
No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death

No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL and CAROLYN THOMPSON February 24, 2021 0

Police officers who put a hood over the head of a mentally distraught Black man, then pressed his body against the pavement until he stopped breathing will not face criminal charges after a grand jury declined to indict them, New York's attorney general announced Tuesday. Daniel Prude, 41, died last March, several days after his encounter ...

