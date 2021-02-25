Chief: Capitol assault much bigger than intel suggested

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MICHAEL BALSAMO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and NOMAAN MERCHANT February 25, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — The acting U.S. Capitol Police chief was pressed to explain Thursday why the agency hadn't been prepared to fend off a violent mob of insurrectionists, including white supremacists, who were trying to halt the certification of the presidential election last month, even though officials had compelling advance intelligence. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman denied that ...

