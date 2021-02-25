Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Labor Law: Healy v. EST Downtown LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Protected activity – Cleaning Healy v. EST Downtown LLC CA 19-01403 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages under Labor Law 240(1) for injuries he sustained while working at a mixed-use property owned by the defendant. The defendant appealed from the ...

