Home / News / Gaddis named co-chair of Racial and Gender Equity Working Group

Gaddis named co-chair of Racial and Gender Equity Working Group

By: Bennett Loudon February 25, 2021 0

Sheila Gaddis, diversity partner committee chair at Barclay Damon, has been appointed co-Chair of the New York State Permanent Commission on Access to Justice’s newly created Racial and Gender Equity Working Group. The Racial and Gender Equity Working Group was formed to complement the recommendations to end racial bias in the court system contained in the ...

