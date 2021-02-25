Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge orders city to offer remote hearings

Judge orders city to offer remote hearings

Depositions also can take place virtually

By: Bennett Loudon February 25, 2021 0

State Supreme Court Justice Ann Marie Taddeo has ordered city officials to offer remotely conducted hearings and depositions for individuals filing claims against the city until the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The New York City law firm Roth & Roth LLP sued the city in December over the issue. City attorneys were insisting on in-person meetings ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo