Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 16, 2021 67 14420 BROCKPORT VENTURES INC to VALLE, JOHN A Property Address: 3770 COUNTY LINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12463 Page: 0407 Tax Account: 052.04-1-2 Full Sale Price: $205,000.00 GROSS, ANDREW J et al to COREY, JAY P et ano Property Address: 8396 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12463 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo