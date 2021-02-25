Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 22, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 22, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CALDERS, ERICA 214 HARDING ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - JEFFRIES, EARL THOMAS II 40 BUONOMO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - SCHIRMER, LUCAS & SCHIRMER, MELINDA 142 PECK ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 - - & 142 PECK ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 - - COFFMAN, KELLY ...

