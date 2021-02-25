Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 16, 2021 182 NOT PROVIDED COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY & FCP DRIVING PARK LLC Property Address: 1000 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $5,000,000.00 JOHAR, NISHA S & JOHAR, SONU Property Address: 31 ESCENA RISE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $294,500.00 14420 BAASE, DANIEL & BAASE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo