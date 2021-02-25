Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 22, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 22, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CASS, DANIEL M Appoints: BALISTERE, ELIZABETH HIDER, PATRICIA W Appoints: HIDER, KEITH F NNPL TRUST SERIES 2012-1 Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC WEGMAN, DONALD L Appoints: RANDOLPH, MARY E Powers of Attorney Recorded December 23, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BELT, SHIRLEY Appoints: BELT, CHRISTOPHER BRILEY, CHRISTOPHER Appoints: BRILEY, KOTA C BRILEY, KRISTEN Appoints: BRILEY, KOTA C DALY, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo