Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Huntley

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Waiver of counsel – Searching inquiry People v. Huntley KA 20-00154 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that the ...

