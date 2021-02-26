Don't Miss
Lawmakers probe if Cuomo's policy fueled nursing home deaths

Lawmakers probe if Cuomo’s policy fueled nursing home deaths

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE February 26, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Several lawmakers challenged New York's top health official Thursday over his insistence that a state policy didn't fuel COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes. Health commissioner Howard Zucker testified for several hours Thursday before a joint legislative committee. He fielded several questions about the state's decision in the spring to temporarily bar nursing homes ...

