Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 17, 2021 79 14420 CAPPOTELLI, TOBY et al to DEWEY, CHRISTOPHER W et al Property Address: 1286 BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12463 Page: 0626 Tax Account: 098.04-1-12 Full Sale Price: $347,900.00 CAVANAUGH, MARK to KANOUS, ALEXANDRA RENEE et ano Property Address: 3940 COUNTY LINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12464 Page: 0173 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo