Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 22-23, 2020

February 26, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 22, 2020 LIEN RELEASE MAY, KIMBERLY Favor: HMS INC SMITH, SEAN Favor: HMS INC LIEN SATISFIED SOUTH WEDGE PROPERTIES LLC Favor: DEUTSCH, JOHN T 1163 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Liens Filed Recorded December 23, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CAVCO SERVICES INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,367.17 LIEN RELEASE BAXTER, ANNIE K Favor: USA/IRS 323 FIELDWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 CIULLA, SUZANNE Favor: USA/IRS 353 LAURELTON ROAD, ...

