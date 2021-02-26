Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 17, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 17, 2021 118 14420 DEWEY, CHRISTOPHER W & MCLELLAN, LAURIE J Property Address: 1286 BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $267,900.00 HECKER, JENNIFER M Property Address: 580 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $128,000.00 HESS, EVAN W Property Address: 133 LYMAN STREET, BROCKPORT NY ...

