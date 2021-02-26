Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Material misrepresentations: In re: Synchorny Financial Securities Litigation

Second Circuit – Material misrepresentations: In re: Synchorny Financial Securities Litigation

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Material misrepresentations Vague assertions – Particularized allegations – Factual assertions In re: Synchorny Financial Securities Litigation 20-1352 Judges Jacobs, Pooler, and Bianco Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of their Securities Exchange Act and Securities Act claims. They alleged that Synchrony Financial, many of its corporate officers, and other entities involved ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo