Wisconsin mall shooting case staying in juvenile court

By: The Associated Press February 26, 2021 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The case of a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban mall last year will remain in juvenile court, a judge has ruled. In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm ...

