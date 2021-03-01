Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 24-29, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 24-29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 24, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT LAW FIRM OF AARON M GAVENDA ESQ 45 EXCHANGE BOULEVARD SUITE 517, ROCHESTER NY 14614 - - GAVENDA, AARON M 185 NORTH WATER STREET APARTMENT 313, ROCHESTER NY 14604 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED THOMPSON, JULIUS A JR 1119 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo