Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 23-29, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 23-29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 23, 2020 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT FRAZIER, ERNEST et ano Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: Hicks, David Jr Favor: PERINTON VENTURE LLC Amount: O’Donovan, Molly et ano Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: PRADHAN, PRABESH et ano Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CATALYST HOME DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC PO BOX 186, BATAVIA NY 14021 Favor: MAZERBO, DEBRA A Attorney: BONARIGO, BENJAMIN J JR Amount: $144,535.34 Judgments Recorded ...

