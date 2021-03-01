Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 24-29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 24, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN KIM, SOO Favor: FAZIO, MICHAEL Amount: $5,355.00 111 TRIPLE DIAMOND WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580 Liens Filed Recorded December 28, 2020 LIEN RELEASE MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES Favor: GAZDOWICZ, WILHELIMNE 50 PEPPERIDGE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Liens Filed Recorded December 29, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CLINTON CHESTNUT CORP Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $930,191.16 TROUP, ROSE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,124.41

