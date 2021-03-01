Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 18, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 18, 2021 109 14416 BONIN, VICKIE L Property Address: 2020 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,000.00 MACCONNELL, JACOB J & VASILEVA-MACCONNELL, RADOSTINA T Property Address: 4 EDGEWOOD LANE, RIGA NY 14416 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $5,548.22 14420 BOYCE, JOHNATHAN M & GRANT, JESSICA M Property Address: 3026 LAKE ROAD, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo