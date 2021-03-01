Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 24 – 29, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 24, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MR COOPER US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: MR COOPER Powers of Attorney Recorded December 28, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANDERSON, MARY C Appoints: ANDERSON, MATTHEW M ANDERSON, THEODORE C Appoints: ANDERSON, MARY C HERNANDEZ, JOSE MANUEL Appoints: HERNANDEZ-KRASTNOFF, LYDIA ...

