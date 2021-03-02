Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Search warrant: People v. Gordon

Court of Appeals – Search warrant: People v. Gordon

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2021 0

New York State Court of Appeals Search warrant Scope – Suppression People v. Gordon No. 9 Judge Wilson Background: At issue is whether the trial court erred in suppressing evidence of obtained from two vehicles located at a residence to which the police obtained a search warrant for a search. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the search warrant in the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo