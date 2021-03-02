Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 30, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 30, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CHANGREU 23 BRANDFORD ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 MONROE ANDREU, YVONNE CHANG 23 BRADFORD ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 MONROE H&B SOLUTIONS 30 OLD ERIE TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14626 BAILEY, ANDRE M & HERNANDEZ, HECTOR|A 80 CHESHIRE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 ROCHESTER DOG WALKER 1900 EMPIRE BOULEVARD 132, WEBSTER NY ...

