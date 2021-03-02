Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 30, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN LANGE, JOHN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,502.90 NATAL, ALEXANDER Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $147,841.99 SYKES, KERRY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $35,358.97 LIEN RELEASE ANDERSON, JEFFREY S Favor: USA/IRS 24 CONEFLOWER DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 DESARDOUIN, JEAN C Favor: USA/IRS 70 BRIGHT OAKS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 FAIR, DOUGLAS J Favor: USA/IRS 89 LAURELTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 NIGRELLI, SUSAN M Favor: USA/IRS 1003 ...

