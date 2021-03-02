Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 30, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 30, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CUMMINGS, CHARLES A JR Appoints: CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER J CUMMINGS, JULIE A Appoints: CUMMINGS, CHARLES A JR DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION MCFARLAND, DEBORAH A Appoints: LOFTHOUSE, CAROL SANDMAN, SUSAN H Appoints: GODDARD, LAURA ANNE

