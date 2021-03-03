Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Zone of danger: Greene, et al. v. Esplanade Venture Partnership, et al.

Court of Appeals – Zone of danger: Greene, et al. v. Esplanade Venture Partnership, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2021 0

New York State Court of Appeals Zone of danger Emotional distress – Immediate family – Grandparent Greene, et al. v. Esplanade Venture Partnership, et al. No. 6 Judge Fahey Background: At issue is whether the plaintiff-grandparent, who was in close proximity to the decedent-grandchild at the time of the death-producing accident, may pursue a claim for bystander recovery under a “zone ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo