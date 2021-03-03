Daily Record, RBJ launch Legal Excellence Awards

The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal are joining forces to create a marquee celebration of the legal community in November.

The Legal Excellence Awards will honor law firms, lawyers, judges and other legal professionals who are leading the industry in the Rochester region through their legal contributions, innovation, and inclusion.

“Rochester has a vibrant legal community that provides so many essential services to businesses and individuals in our region. We are excited to honor these dedicated professionals and firms for the myriad ways they serve our community,” said Ben Jacobs, associate publisher and editor of The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal. “We know the work of our local legal professionals has taken on even more importance over the past year as people and organizations have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This event will combine three previous Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal programs — the Corporate Counsel awards, Excellence in Law awards and Attorneys of the Year awards — into a single event to recognize members of our legal community in a variety of categories. These awards will pay tribute to all of the ways in which legal professionals work to make our community stronger.

The Legal Excellence Awards will add several new categories to recognize attorneys and firms for their innovation, diversity practices, and use of alternative dispute resolution.

“The past year has highlighted the importance of innovation and inclusion in the legal industry, and we are eager to honor the local firms that have stepped up in those areas to meet the needs of our community,” Jacobs said.

Winners will be honored during a celebration in November.

The categories are:

Lifetime Achievement — Honors lawyers whose careers have helped shape the legal landscape in the Rochester area and who have shown longstanding commitment to the community.

Leaders in Law — Honors attorneys and judges who have shown tremendous dedication to the legal profession and selfless, tireless commitment to the community.

Up and Coming Lawyers — Honors attorneys who have been admitted to the bar for 10 years or less and demonstrate professional accomplishment, community service and a strong commitment to the legal profession early in their careers.

In House Counsel — Honors companies’ in-house counsel for the critical role they play in making their companies successful.

ADR — Honors attorneys and others in our community who excel at alternative dispute resolution and are able to help parties avoid costly litigation.

Pro Bono Excellence — Honors attorneys who contribute a significant number of hours to Pro Bono work in the community.

Paralegal — Honors paralegals who do outstanding work to help their law firms succeed.

Law Firm Administrator — Honors administrators who do outstanding work to help their law firms succeed.

Law Firm Innovation — Honors law firms that have taken innovative steps to move forward and stay ahead of trends in what clients are looking for from their legal representation.

Law Firm Diversity — Honors law firms that can show success creating a diverse organization through established hiring practices and inclusive practices.

Civil Legal Services — Honors attorneys from area civil legal services.

Nominations can be made at nydailyrecord.com/legal-excellence-awards.

For more information or to ask about sponsorship opportunities, email rbjevents@bridgetowermedia.com.

The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal are COVID-conscious organizations. All events are online until it is safe to bring large groups of business professionals together. Event decisions will be based on CDC recommendations and state and county guidance.