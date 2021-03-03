Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Padilla

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jury selection Peremptory challenge – Unequivocal assurance People v. Padilla KA 18-00710 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of robbery and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He argues that the court erred in denying his challenges for cause to two prospective ...

