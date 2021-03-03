Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 29, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 29, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALGARIN, ALBERT A. 1568 BLOSSOM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $1,947.46 BROCK, TRACY D. 437 UPPER FALLS BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: WIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $8,140.87 DEJESUS, EUGENIO et ano Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $15,638.28 DOZIER, MELISSA 48 NATHANIEL ...

