Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 22, 2021 124 NOT PROVIDED PERTICONE, ANTHONY J JR Property Address: 262 OAKDALE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $116,000.00 THYROFF PORTSMOUTH, LLC & THYROFF PORTSMOUTH, LLC Property Address: 17 PORTSMOUTH TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $119,572.00 TURNER, VINCENT M Property Address: 270 OAKDALE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: ...

