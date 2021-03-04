Don't Miss
Biden administration promises focus on environmental justice

By: The Associated Press TRAVIS LOLLER March 4, 2021 0

When President Joe Biden made environmental protection a key element of his campaign, he promised to overhaul the federal office that investigates complaints from people in minority communities who believe they have been unfairly harmed by industrial pollution or waste disposal. Although the Environmental Protection Agency acknowledges that disadvantaged communities in America are disproportionately affected by ...

