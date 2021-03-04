Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 23, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 23, 2021 42 14450 COSMAN, DIANE to FONTENLA, VIRGINIA YANEZ et ano Property Address: 10 SANDLE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12466 Page: 0048 Tax Account: 165.14-2-23 Full Sale Price: $300,000.00 Drake, Lora to ATTRIDGE, DANIEL et ano Property Address: 33 MISTY PINE ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12466 Page: 0120 Tax Account: 153.17-3-42 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo