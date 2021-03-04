Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 23, 2021 109 14420 ODEYCHUK, LIDIA & QADIRI, ROMAL Property Address: 46 TALAMORA TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $11,984.98 SCACCIA, JULIE E & SCACCIA, TODD R Property Address: 123 DELAINA ROSE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $99,000.00 WEINBECK, CORRINE M & WEINBECK, STEPHEN W Property Address: 228 CLARK ...

