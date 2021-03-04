Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 31, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 31, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 31, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOONE, MARION T Appoints: BOONE, DAVID R CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: OAK HILL ADVISORS LP CITIBANK NA Appoints: MR COOPER HANFORD, MARGARET R Appoints: HANFORD, THOMAS T JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC WILSON, ANNA L Appoints: KAMAN BERLOVE MARAFIOTI ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo