Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Arbitration: Seneca Nation of Indians v. State of New York

Second Circuit – Arbitration: Seneca Nation of Indians v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration Primary jurisdiction doctrine – Indian Gaming Regulatory Seneca Nation of Indians v. State of New York 19-4022 Judges Pooler, Lohier, and Nardini Background: The plaintiff appealed from the confirmation of an arbitration award in favor of the defendant. The plaintiff argues that the arbitration panel majority manifestly disregarded the Indian Gaming ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo