Home / Law / Iconic IT contributes to book on outsourcing for law firms

Iconic IT contributes to book on outsourcing for law firms

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 5, 2021 0

Iconic IT has joined forces with London-based Globe Law and Business, Ltd., to produce a roadmap in book form on outsourcing for law firms. “Outsourcing of Core Legal Service Functions: How to Capitalize on Opportunities for Law Firms” is currently in publication. Iconic IT, a Rochester-based IT service provider, contributed by writing the chapter, “Outsourcing Cybersecurity: The ...

