Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 31, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 31, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 31, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CRUZ, JASON MONROE CO CSEU 33 N FITZHUGH STREET, GATES NY 14614 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES et ano Amount: $3,131.00 CRUZ, JASON 290 PENNELS DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: ORTIZ, MORAIMA et ano Amount: $2,430.61 DUKES, ARTESIAN 397 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: GAINES, JACQUELINE et ano Amount: $344.45 HARMONY LOGISTICS LLC et ano DBA HARMONY LOGISTICS 2018 HARDY STREET SUITE ...

