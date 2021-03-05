Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 24, 2021 129 NOT PROVIDED BASCH, ALISON A & BASCH, MICHAEL T Property Address: 702 BISHOPS LANE, WEBSTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $170,000.00 EAGLES LANDING 1 LLC Property Address: 1565 JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $199,385.69 14420 HENDERSON, KRISTINA S Property Address: 3 WOODSTOCK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CITIZENS BANK ...

