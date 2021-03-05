Don't Miss
Home / News / Prison contraband conviction reduced

Prison contraband conviction reduced

Evidence was insufficient

By: Bennett Loudon March 5, 2021 0

An appellate court has reduced a prison contraband conviction because the evidence in the case did not support the charge. Defendant Jerry McLamore was convicted in May 2017 of first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree conspiracy in a bench trial before Wyoming County Court Judge Michael M. Mohun. In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo