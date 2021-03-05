Don't Miss
Home / News / Reports: NY officials altered count of nursing home deaths

Reports: NY officials altered count of nursing home deaths

By: The Associated Press March 5, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Some New York lawmakers are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's impeachment after reports late Thursday that his top aides altered a state Health Department report to omit the true number of people killed by COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, citing documents and ...

